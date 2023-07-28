Live
Streams, lakes overflow, cross danger level in Nandyal
With incessant rains lashing the district for last three days, several lakes, streams and rivulets are overflowing crossing danger mark level.
Nandyal: With incessant rains lashing the district for last three days, several lakes, streams and rivulets are overflowing crossing danger mark level. Transportation to some villages also disrupted and completely came to a halt. A lake, Maddileru Vagu in Lingapuram village in Bandi Atmakur mandal of Nandyal district was flowing over the bridge disrupting transportation network.
Due to overflowing of lake, transportation to Bhimavaram, Karimiddela and Yerraguntla villages has completely came to a halt. Despite the floodwater flowing crossing danger mark level, people were seen crossing the bridge risking their lives. A day earlier, on Wednesday, District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon has advised the people not to cross rivulets, streams and lakes when they were flowing at dangerous level. In a similar manner, several other lakes, rivulets and streams in the district are also overflowing.