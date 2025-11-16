Stress laid on enhancing financial capacity of coop sector

Vijayawada: National Federation of State Cooperative Banks (NAFSCOB) Chairman and Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, who also heads the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB), paid a courtesy visit to the Krishna District Cooperative Central (KDCC) Bank Regional Office in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The visit was arranged at the invitation of former Minister and KDCC Bank Chairman Nettem Raghuram.

On the occasion, KDCCB Chairman Nettem Raghuram formally felicitated Ravinder Rao with a shawl and presented the Kondapalli toy in recognition of his significant contribution to the cooperative banking sector. He appreciated Ravinder Rao’s leadership in strengthening cooperative institutions in Telangana.

During the discussions that followed, Raghuram highlighted the urgent need to enhance the financial capacity of cooperative societies across the state. He stressed that the existing Rs.40 lakh credit limit under CMA norms must be increased to support the growth of rural cooperative institutions.