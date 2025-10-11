Stress on collective effort for a mentally healthy society

Vijayawada: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav emphasised the importance of collective efforts in promoting a mentally healthy society and ensuring the emotional well-being of the State’s residents. He said a healthy Andhra can only be achieved when mental and physical health are prioritised together.

The Minister participated as the chief guest in an awareness conference on ‘Mental Health Care in Emergency Situations’ organised by Indlas Hospitals at the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Hall here on Friday, marking World Mental Health Day.

Earlier, the Minister, along with NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha and psychiatrist Dr Indla Ramasubbareddy, flagged off the Mental Health Walk and released a pamphlet on emergency mental health care.

During the event, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav stated that with the support of the Central government, the State is providing high-quality mental health services through the Tele Manas programme, which is a model unmatched by any other State. Mental health centres have been established in all districts, and the Government Psychiatric Hospital in Visakhapatnam has been upgraded to a Centre of Excellence, he mentioned. He also noted that the Central government has allocated approximately 27 Centres of Excellence across the country, with one centre sanctioned for the State. Citing a World Health Organization (WHO) report, he said nearly 97 crore people worldwide suffer from various mental disorders and that mental health issues lead to trillions of dollars in global productivity loss annually. He stressed the need for timely diagnosis, professional treatment, and public awareness. The Minister lauded the services of Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy and said the government would utilise his expertise in the field.

District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that mental wellness is vital for realising Swarnandhra and highlighted the state’s Yoga Andhra Month initiative to promote emotional balance.

Andhra Pradesh Medical Council Chairman Dr Srihari Rao, Dr NTR University of Health Sciences Registrar Dr V Radhika Reddy, DM & HO Dr M Suhasini, IMA Vijayawada President Dr Hanumaiah, and others were present.