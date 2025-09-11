Stress on cybersecurity in digital world

Vijayawada: Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University) organised an expert talk on “Evolving Cybersecurity Paradigms: Industry Insights for Aspiring Engineers”.

Dr Durga Dube, Executive Vice-President and Group Head of Information Risk Management (IRM) and Cybersecurity, Reliance Industries Limited, was the chief guest. The event was coordinated by the R&D Cell in association with the Departments of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Information Technology (IT). Vice-Chancellor Prof P VenkateswaraRao commenced the programme with introduction of the University and its academic initiatives. Dr Dube enlightened the students on the critical importance of cybersecurity in today’s digital world. He elaborated on the evolution of the term “cybersecurity” over the last three decades, its growing relevance in safeguarding the banking sector, national economies, and global digital infrastructure.

The University leadership team, led by Vice Chancellor Prof P VenkateswaraRao, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof AV Ratna Prasad, Registrar Prof M Ravichand, Dean, School of Engineering Prof D VenkateswaraRao, Dean, Placements Dr D RajeswaraRao, and Dean, R&D, IQAC and Head, Dept of IT Prof Suneetha Manne joined together in felicitating Dr Dube for his valuable time and contribution in guiding young engineers.