Stress on medical check-ups to avoid maternal deaths

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi said that regular medical check-ups should be conducted on the health condition of pregnant women, and health personnel should work to prevent maternal and infant deaths by informing mothers about the importance of nutrition, hospital deliveries, newborn care, and complementary feeding.

She unveiled the World Population Day 2025 poster under the auspices of the District Medical and Health Department at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the right age to become a mother is 21 years for women. A healthy time and space between pregnancies is very important for planned motherhood. She urged couples expected to become parents to think that if a healthy gap is followed between pregnancies, there is a chance of giving birth to healthy children.

District Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, District Medical Health Officer Dr PJ Amrutha, DCHS Dr Paul Satish, NTR Medical Service Coordinator Dr Rajiv, SO N Anand Kumar, ASO M Kishore, and others participated in the programme.