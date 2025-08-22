Strict guidelines issued for Ganesh festival celebrations

Puttaparthi: District SP V Ratna has directed all Ganesh festival committees to strictly follow rules and obtain mandatory police permissions before installing Ganesh idols for Vinayaka Chavithi festival on August 27. She stated the organisers must apply online through https://ganeshutsav.net to secure approvals and No Objection Certificates (NOC). After verification, local police will inspect pandal sites and issue QR-code-enabled permits. Each committee must consist of at least five members, provide ID proofs, and obtain consent from landowners or local bodies before setting up pandals on private, panchayat, or municipal lands.

Authorities stressed fire safety and electrical precautions. Organisers must arrange sand, water, and fire safety measures at pandals, avoid faulty wiring, and prevent fire hazards during rituals. Loudspeakers at high volumes are prohibited, and processions must not cause traffic disruptions.

Committees must submit details of idol size, weight, festival duration, immersion routes, dates, and vehicles used. During immersions, the use of alcohol, intoxicants, fireworks, colors, or provocative slogans is strictly banned. Minors and small children should not be taken in immersion vehicles. SP Ratna emphasised the need for committees to deploy volunteers for crowd control, traffic regulation, and safety during processions. She warned that organizers will be held fully responsible for any untoward incidents. The SP appealed to citizens to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi peacefully, observing all rules to ensure a safe and harmonious festival.