Strict monitoring system for ration distribution introduced

Anantapur: MLA Daggubati Prasad announced the implementation of a strict monitoring system for ration distribution to ensure transparency. Along with Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, the MLA launched the resumed ration distribution system at fair price shops in Anantapur city, covering shops numbered 91, 96, and 38.

Elderly beneficiaries even received their rations at home. MLA Prasad warned that any diversion or malpractice in distributing rice intended for the poor would result in strict action. He criticized the previous government’s claim of home delivery, stating it led to a ₹1,600 crore scam without any proof of actual delivery. Reverting to the old system, he assured distribution would now be handled solely through ration shops for 15 days each month, with home delivery available only for the differently-abled and those over 65. Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma emphasized that essential commodities will now be distributed transparently through fair price shops only, from the 1st to the 15th of each month. He added that 6,60,330 white ration cards are active in the district, serving over 20 lakh family members, with the government allocating over 11,000 metric tons of rice monthly at a cost of ₹51.27 crores. QR code scanners have been installed at all shops to collect feedback and monitor dealer performance.