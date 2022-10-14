Strictly implement ban on plastic banners, officials told

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha directed the officials concerned to strictly enforce ban on plastic banners in the district.

He attended a review meeting through videoconference from his office at Machilipatnam on Thursday conducted by Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma.

During the conference, the Collector explained the progress of housing and other issues to the Chief Secretary.

Later addressing the district officials, Collector Ranjith told them to take steps to stop printing and using of plastic flexis and banners, which the the government has banned. Stating that so far 6,000 houses were completed against the sanctioned 94,256 houses and works of 73,108 housing have been started, he ordered the officials to achieve targets set for housing constructions.

The Collector apprised that a total of 2,134 houses of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme were completed against the 8,264 sanctioned houses. Referring to the Spandana petitions, he told the officials concerned to resolve all the petitions without pending. He disclosed that they have sanctioned 292 works at a cost of Rs 14 crore to resolve the problems that were raised during Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme.

Joint Collector Mahesh Kumar, Housing PD Sridhar and DRDA PD Vara Prasad attended the review meeting.