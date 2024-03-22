Strive for TDP victory: Kakarla

Nellore: Udayagiri Assembly TDP nominee Kakarla Suresh has appealed party functionaries to strive to make the party to retain power in the ensuing elections.

As part of electioneering, he conducted booth-level leaders meeting at Bommarajucheruvu village of Kaligiti mandal on Thursday. Asserting that party victory in Udayagiri constituency is inevitable, he urged booth-level leaders to concentrate on the enrollment of new voters as the Election Commission of India has extended deadline till April 15, 2024.

Stating that the coming 50 days are the most crucial period, the TDP nominee asked party functionaries to adopt highly sophisticated technology to prevent enrollment of bogus votes in the constituency.

TDP State BC cell official spokesperson G Raghavendra, SC cell State secretary B Venu and others were present.