Strive to strengthen YSRCP from grassroots level: CM to candidates

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with the YSRCP candidates for MLC polls under local bodies, MLA and Governor quotas, at his camp office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he reaffirmed the State government's commitment to social justice and called upon the candidates to ensure its outreach at every doorstep in each constituency. Out of the 18 seats announced, the YSRCP is fielding 14 candidates from SC, ST, BC and minorities and the remaining four are OCs, including a candidate from Kamma community.

This itself shows the YSRCP's commitment to social justice done to the weaker sections which never happened in politics. He asserted that the government was implementing every welfare scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in a transparent manner, besides bringing revolutionary changes in education, agriculture and health sectors.

Stressing on the need for strengthening the party from grass-root level, he asked the candidates to be active in the programmes directed by the party. On the other hand, the yellow media was indulging in false propaganda against the party, keeping this in mind the candidates should raise their voice by being active and bold, he said.

He further said there should be preparedness from now on for the elections due in 13 to 14 months. Those taking responsibility as MLCs should take steps with the idea of what they can do for the party as the objective is to win all the175 seats in the next elections.

The Chief Minister said there were many more aspirants for the MLC posts. Since the available posts were less and aspirants were more, everyone cannot be satisfied. The MLC candidates should mingle more with those aspirants to achieve the 'clean sweep' target which gives an opportunity to more leaders from the party in future.

Commenting on the raw deal meted out for the BCs during the previous TDP regime, he said that Chandrababu Naidu has given meagre posts to BCs and carried out propaganda that he has done everything for them.

Candidates from Vaddi and Vaddera communities were given opportunities in the MLC polls and assured that remaining castes like Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and others will also be given opportunities in the next phase.