Strong gales destroy horticulture crops in Nellore

Nellore: Strong winds lashed the district in the morning hours on Wednesday and uprooted several trees and electric poles.

A couple of days ago, a huge thunderstorm hit upland mandals and some coastal mandals, and freshly another thunderstorm lashed the district devastating ongoing horticulture crops.

The system has been formed in southern parts of district lashed Kavali division initially with loud peel of thunder, lightning coupled with strong winds. Then, it touched Bogole, Allur, Kodvalur, Kovur, Nellore, Manubole, Gudur, Venkatagiri, and many parts of Tirupati district. Even though there was no significant rainfall, huge gales uprooted trees, hoardings, electric poles and tossed even parked two-wheelers in the city limits. Many areas in the city limits have no power supply due to strong gales.

There was heavy rain in Kavali, Manubole and Gudur areas and Nellore city saw only slight showers. But the city population heaved a sigh of relief due to decreased temperatures and cold breeze.

The gales caused damage to mango, acid lemon, sweet orange and papaya crops in many mandals. Many of these trees were uprooted and the farmers are appealing to the government for support.

The condition of mango farmers is pathetic since withering has been poor this year and the intermittent thunderstorms are devastating the crops. Papaya farmers have suffered huge losses.