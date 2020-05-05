STU AP condemns appointing teachers at wine shops

Amaravati: State Teachers Association (STU AP) condemned the State government for deploying teachers at wine shops. It demanded to relieve teachers from the duties at wine shops with immediate effect, in a press release on Tuesday. It opposed engaging teachers in COVID19 surveys in Urban areas.

Ch Joseph Sudhir Babu, president of STU AP said that the teachers were directed to serve at ration shops, Rythu Bazars, check posts, quarantine centres and COVID19 patients survey. He explained that a teacher suffered from a hand fracture while discharging duties at a quarantine centre at Nellore. Another teacher died due to heart stroke after attending volunteer duties in Chittoor district. Many teaching staff across the state have been suffering from various health problems, particularly after they engaged in coronavirus prevention duties, he explained.

Despite rendering all these COVID related services, the teachers are not getting a full salary and not covered under the health insurance schemes like any others, he added.

The STU AP observed that the government violated the rules by appointing teachers in other duties. Except for population enumeration, the teachers should not be engaged in any other duties, he said.