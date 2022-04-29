Student commits suicide as parents reprimand him for playing online games in Anantapur

In a tragic incident, the online games have claimed the life of a student in Anantapur. Going into the details, Santosh Kumar (20) from Guttakindapalli of Mudigubba Mandal in Anantapur District is studying degree.



He dropped out of studies in Degree second year as he was addicted to play online games on mobile. He stays at home and plays online video games. Meanwhile, the parents deposed Santosh on Thursday over the matter.

He was reprimanded for dropping out of school and living a life of playing online games. Offended by this, Santosh drank pesticide and went into a coma. Family members him immediately rushed to the hospital.

However, the situation was worsened and Santosh was pronounced dead. The Patnam SI Sagar registered a case and investigating it further.