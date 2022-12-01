Student from Penukonda bags a job in Qualcomm with whooping salary of Rs. 1.7 crore

Bhargav kumar Reddy from Gollapally in the Penukonda mandal of Sri Satyasai district has bagged a job in Qualcomm Multi International Company with a whopping salary of Rs.1.70 crores per annum. Bhargav Kumar Reddy, who is studying MS (M.Tech) at Arizona University in America, has secured the job.



While his studies will be completed in December, the Qualcomm company, which recognised his skill, has offered s job with Rs. 1.70 crore package. Bhargav Kumar Reddy, who will join Qualcomm after completing his studies, will have to work on the manufacturing of advanced chips. Arizona University, recognizing Bhargav's talent, has already awarded him a scholarship of Rs. 20 lakhs.



On this occasion, Bhargav's parents Srinivasa Reddy and Alivelamma said that they did not expect that their son would get a job with such a huge salary. He said that many educational institutions in AP, Telangana and Tamil Nadu states have given a large discount in fees after recognising the talent of their son who studies hard since childhood.