Student goes missing at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam

In a tragic incident, a student went missing at Visakha RK Beach in Andhra Pradesh. Of the five students who went for a swim in the sea, four reached the shore safely, while one student named Jagadish went missing.



The police have started a search for him. Upon receiving the information, the Coast Guard personnel reached the spot and started searching for him.

The students are said to be studying Intermediate who were identified as belonging to Visakhapatnam. The police revealed that even though there are clear prohibitions against going into the sea, accidents often occur because visitors do not take adequate precautions.