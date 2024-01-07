Student Union complains irregularities in B.Ed admissions

The students union demanded that action should be taken against Private B.Ed College, which is at the center of irregularities, particularly regarding illegal admissions of students from other states before the BED counseling process started. If action is not taken against the college, they threatened to organize protests across the district.



DYFI District President Mudiam Chinni alleged that management seats in BED Pravet College were filled without following proper procedures and without giving priority to local candidates. He further stated that students from other states were admitted by paying hefty sums of money, which goes against the regulations of the Higher Education Council.

Mudiam Chinni also criticized the officials who inspected the private B.Ed colleges for not following proper procedures. He demanded an investigation into the private B.Ed college and urged that local candidates be given the opportunity to pursue B.Ed courses. If their demands are not met, he warned of possible agitations by the DYFI Youth Union, along with other student youth unions in the district