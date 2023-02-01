Students' chapter ASME inaugurated

Visakhapatnam: The students' chapter of American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) was inaugurated at GITAM Mechanical Engineering Department here on Tuesday.

Launching the chapter, the department's head V Srinivas emphasised that activities outside the classroom in the form of various clubs and societies are imperative for students to expand horizons. He further advised the students to remain curious towards innovation.

ASME faculty advisor Anil Kumar briefed that the chapter is a not-for-profit professional organisation that enables collaboration, knowledge sharing and skill development across all engineering disciplines, while promoting the vital role of the engineer in society. ASME codes and standards, publications, conferences, continuing education and professional development programmes provide a foundation for advancing technical knowledge and a safer world, he added.

Career fulfilment director Sriram delivered a motivational talk and urged the students to remain updated about the industrial developments in this field. The institution's School of Technology PVY Jayashri and others participated in the meeting.