Students come up with innovative models in Visakhapatnam

Marking the birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan, Delhi Public School celebrated National Mathematics Day at Anandapuram in the city on Sunday.

Based on Mathematics and Science, students from Classes III to X brought out various models on the occasion. The exhibition was inaugurated by Dnyanoba B Dhaigude, retired Professor in Department of Mathematics, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and J Vasundhara Devi, Professor of Mathematics, Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering.

They laid emphasis on getting the fundamentals right and application of simple calculation techniques to make computing easy. The day also included various competitions for students from Classes I to X. School Principal Eshwari Prabhakar stressed on the application of knowledge in daily life.

