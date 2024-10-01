Students EXHORTED to embrace competitive spirit

Rajamahendravaram: District School Education Officer (DSEO) K Vasudeva Rao took part in East Godavari-level competitions held at SKVT Government High School on Monday as part of the Vision 2047 initiative. The event featured essay writing, public speaking competitions, and debates on necessary changes in education and skill development for future employment in areas like technology and green energy.

Speaking on the occasion, Vasudeva Rao emphasised the importance of fostering a competitive spirit among students from the school level, urging them to excel in all fields.

Discussions focused on sustainability, knowledge economy, and the role of government and citizens in achieving economic development by 2047.

A total of 169 students from 19 mandals participated, with mandal-level winners competing at the district level. DSEO Vasudeva Rao awarded prizes to the winners. Rajahmundry Division Education Officer EVBN Narayana, AMO Gowri Sankara Rao, CMO K Srinivas, DIET lecturer RJD Raju, and Urban Range Deputy Inspector B Dilip Kumar were present.

Prizes were awarded to K Geeta Sree (APSW Residential Junior College, Gopalapuram), JB Sindhu Sree (Government High School, Peravali), and VR Dhanalakshmi (ZP High School, Doddigunta) in the essay-writing category.

L Swapna (APSW Residential Junior College, Gopalapuram), CHVD Manikanta (ZP High School, Veeravaram), and L Venkatesh (ZP High School, Chivatam) were awarded in the public speaking competition.

In the debate section, awards were presented to M Sanjana and P Chandan (APSW Residential Junior College, Gopalapuram), A Nikhil, K Sai Susmitha (ZP High School, Nallajerla), G Pravallika (ZP High School, Tatikonda), and D Jayasree (ZP High School, Kamarajupeta).