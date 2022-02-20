Students exhorted to focus more on research

Neerukonda (Guntur district): Director general of aeronautical systems of DRDO Dr Tessy Thomas exhorted the students to take up research to make our country rich with development of technology.



Addressing the Fourth Research Day celebrations at SRM-AP University here on Saturday, Dr Tessy Thomas said that the country is looking forward for research-oriented development.

She recalled that the budget allocation for research this year was substantial.

Expressing satisfaction over the present research scenario, she said that the country is advancing with various research initiatives.

She recollected the research of Agni missiles which is capable of hitting the target at 5000 km distance with an accuracy of single digit.

Earlier, Prof D Narayanarao described the present decade as the decade of happening. The SRM-AP University is setting the target for the next 25 years to focus on research in various disciplines.

Dr Lakshmi Sirisha M introduced the chief guest.Pro vice-chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao presented gold and silver medals to about 0 students who excelled in the research in various disciplines. Vice-Chancellor V S Rao, Prof BV Babu, Prof T Raghunatha and others participated.