Students express mother’s love in art competition

Vijayawada: City-based Sphurthi Creative Art School organised an art and craft contest for children on the occasion of World Mother’s Day on the premises of Shikhara School here on Sunday with the primary objective of bringing out the inherent creative potential in children and making them understand the sanctity of the word ‘mother’.

Over a hundred students participated in the contest, expressing through their artwork how sweet and profound a mother’s love is in creation. Renowned paper quilling artist, “Queen of Crafts” Meda Rajani, served as the judge for the contest.

Later, during the prize distribution ceremony, Dr K Lakshmi Sameera, surgeon from Manisha Dental Care, who was chief guest, presented awards to the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, she emphasised that to keep children away from phones and social media, they should be trained in some activity. She also said that such Art and Craft contests, which foster humanitarian values, enhance creativity in children.

Director of Sphurthi Creative Art School Sphurthi Srinivas and young artists including Gopi Manoj, Hemanth Kumar, Padmaja, and others were present.