Students must develop political awareness from early stage: Sunitha

Amaravati/Raptadu: RapthaduMLA Paritala Sunitha said that students should develop an understanding of politics and current affairs from a young age, as it helps them become responsible citizens.

She made these remarks while interacting with students of AGS School from Anantapur district, who visited the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to witness the ongoing Budget session. The students, accompanied by their teachers, observed the proceedings with the permission of the Speaker.

During the visit, the students and faculty members met the district MLAs. Paritala Sunitha warmly greeted the students and enquired about their experience in the Assembly, asking what they had observed and learned from the proceedings.

She stated that along with academics, students must stay informed about developments in society and governance. Emphasising the importance of value-based politics, the MLA said young minds should understand how democratic institutions function and how public representatives debate and decide on key issues.

Sunitha also noted that politics has both positive and negative aspects, and students should learn to analyse and differentiate between them. Exposure to legislative proceedings, she said, would help students gain clarity about governance and public policy.