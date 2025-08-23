Students should be aware of cybercrimes, says TUDA chairman

Tirupati: Students should be aware of the various cybercrimes which is increasing and should be alert to avoid following prey to cybercrimes, said TUDA chairman C Divakar Reddy.

Reddy participated in a cybercrime awareness programme as a chief guest and said that with the

virtual world is important increasing day by day resulting in data becoming crucial. The youth should learn the technology to cope with the modern world.

The youth should also be aware of misuse of the technology resulting in cyber frauds and hacking affecting the people.

The students should get the required knowledge to protect from online frauds and also hacking. IT Expert Arjun Prasad Reddy, Avinash, Syam, Roop Sagar, Dhanush, Sandeep were present.

Earlier in the day, the Kanipakam Sri Varasidhi Vinayaka Swamy temple management committee members invited TUDA chairman C Divakar Reddy for annual Brahmotsavam. Temple EO Penchala Kishore met Divakar Reddy in his office here on Friday extending the invitation for brahmotsavam which will be held from August 27 to September 16.