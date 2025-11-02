Students should embrace creativity beyond classrooms, asserts Collector

Tirupati: Underlining the importance of extracurricular activities, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that participating in such events along with academic learning is essential for students, as such involvement enhances their creativity. He was speaking as the chief guest at 4th Balotsavam, organised by the Rotary Club at SGS Arts College Grounds in the city on Saturday morning.

Dr Venkateswar observed that most children today are confined to classrooms, with parents and teachers pressuring them to aim for careers as doctors or engineers from as early as first grade.

“In this competitive world, we must let children explore their interests freely. Programmes like Balotsavam help instill confidence and motivation in students, helping them grow into model citizens,” he said.

The Collector also expressed concern about students falling prey to unhealthy habits and addictions, noting that such creative and community-driven events can help steer them away from negative influences. He assured full support from the district administration for conducting similar initiatives across the district.

District Education Officer KVN Kumar highlighted that the Balotsavam is an annual event that draws participation not only from Tirupati but also from neighbouring regions. “This year, students from Classes I to X are taking part in 35 different types of competitions.

Beyond academics and examinations, these activities build self-confidence and a healthy competitive spirit among students,” he noted.

Balotsavam Committee Chairman Tenkayala Damodaram described the event as a creative platform dedicated to children. This year’s competitions span 75 categories across 35 disciplines in educational, scientific, and cultural fields. Social Welfare Officer Vikram Kumar Reddy also spoke.

Other dignitaries present included Chairman of the Kasturba Gandhi Trust PC Rayulu, President of the Rotary Club Rajendra Shetty, Chairman of Reach Global Foundation Ramesh Nath Lingutla, Secretary of Kriya Balotsavam Kakinada Jagannatha Rao and SGS College Principal Satyanarayana, among others.