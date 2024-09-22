Students take part in beach clean-up

Visakhapatnam : As part of the ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar Abhiyan’ programme, students of BVK High School, Durga Nagar participated in the beach clean-up activity along with the faculty members in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Displaying placards, the students took out a rally to create awareness among the public on maintaining coastal cleanliness. Speaking on the occasion, school correspondent BJM Ravi Kumar said that it is the prime responsibility of people to protect oceans and pass on a pollution-free environment for future generations.

Principal Mahalakshmi Vadrevu stated that the programme is aimed to educate students and communities about the importance of maintaining cleanliness in coastal areas and reducing plastic use. She appealed to the public to adopt sustainable practices for a plastic-free nation.