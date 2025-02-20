Students told not to fear exams

Anantapur : Dr Endluri Prabhakar, MD (Psychology) suggested students not to be afraid of exams and to have confidence with positive attitude. Ahead of exams, the doctor on Wednesday gave some suggestions to students and also to parents.

He says that students must have a basic plan to study and to cover entire syllabus within stipulated period. He told them to study each subject at least for two to three 3 hours daily.

Dr Prabhakar suggested parents not to give targets to their children, not to compare with other children, avoid TV and mobiles, to provide separate room for study, not to make children tense and to give resting period of at least 15 minutes for every two hours. He also suggested parents to give nutritious food, to avoid junk and oily foods. Students advised to have enough sleep.

Dr Endluri Prabhakar is neurology, brain & psychiatry specialist associate, Professor of Psychiatry, Government General Hospital in Anantapur.