Students told to gain command over mother tongue to learn Hindi

Guntur : Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) field publicity officer R Ramesh Chandra appealed to the students to achieve command over mother tongue to learn Hindi language with ease.

The field office here on Saturday conducted various competitions to observe Hindi fortnight at the Government Women’s College.

Addressing the students, Ramesh Chandra said learning a language that has more acceptance across the country in several States would increase the educational and employment opportunities for the students.



He explained the historic background behind the announcement of Hindi as official language and various activities to propagate the language to the students. He said since Telugu and Hindi have many similarities, with the advent of technologies and online learning tools it is easy to learn the language.

Speaking on the occasion, Women’s College Principal Dr VR Jyotsna Kumari said Hindi is the unifying thread in the diverse lingual country like India. She appreciated the students’ enthusiasm to participating in various Hindi competitions to celebrate Hindi fortnight in the college.

College Hindi lecturer Dr K Vijaya Kumari explained the historic reasons in accepting Hindi as official language, and the efforts of government and educational institutions in propagating the language usage.

The CBC field office has conducted Hindi competitions in essay writing, elocution and singing. R Ramesh Chandra presented prizes to the winners and certificates to the participants.