Students told to strictly practise hygiene

Rajamahendravaram: Awareness programmes on hand hygiene were conducted at SKVT High School and Lalacheruvu Municipal Corporation High School to mark Global Handwashing Day under the initiative of the Magic Bus organisation on Wednesday.

Priyanka, the Monitoring Officer from the Magic Bus team emphasised the importance of students washing their hands with soap before and after their midday meals. The headmaster of SKVT High School, J Appa Rao encouraged students to frequently trim their nails and only eat with clean hands.

Teachers B Vijaya Kumari, Dora, Srinivas, Vijetha, and PT Swarna Latha, along with Magic Bus youth mentor Swathi, actively participated in the programmes.

The Headmaster of Lalacheruvu High School, A Malleswara Rao, commended the Magic Bus organisers for raising awareness about personal hygiene and life skills among school students. G Priyanka, the Training and Monitoring Officer, Youth Mentor M Divya, and science teacher PVV Ramana participated.