Sub-registrar offices to be citizen-friendly: Sisodia

Vijayawada: Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia said the state government has taken steps to provide citizen-friendly ambience in the sub-registrar offices across the state by removing the podiums and partitions.

Sisodia along with the officials of the department of stamps and registrations and Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ram Mohan has participated in the podium and partitions removal programme at the sub-registrar office at Gunadala in Vijayawada on Monday.

He along with the MLA and other officials removed the podium and partitions. Later, speaking to the media, Sisodia said that the State government has decided to create an atmosphere so that the people feel that the government officials are the public servants.

He said so far the sub-registrar offices in the State resemble feudal time ambience and felt it must be removed. He said people may feel insecure at the sub-registar offices and there is a possibility of thinking that they are in courts.

He said that a conventional system of using a podium covered with red cloth and wooden railing or partition around the table of registration officer at the sub-registrar offices gives disturbing picture in the offices. He said citizens visiting the sub-registrar offices deserve full respect and courtesy since they are contributing to State resources and hence they should be treated as valuable clients and should be given due respect and honour.

He warned that the government would take stern action if any irregularities are committed at the sub-registrar offices in the State. He said steps will be taken to maintain transparency in the offices.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ram Mohan said the objective of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is to provide friendly atmosphere at the government offices and eradicate the feudal practices.

Commissioner of stamps and registration department Seshagiri Babu, Vijayawada stamps and registrations DIG Ravindranath, NTR district registrar VSR Prasad and other officials were present.