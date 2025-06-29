Subhash terms Jagan’s ‘recall’ campaign as ‘absurd

Amalapuram: Minister for labour, factories, boilers and insurance medical services Vasamsetti Subhash termed the ‘Recall Chandrababu Manifesto’ agitation announced by YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as “highly ridiculous and ironic’. Addressing the media on Saturday, the minister criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to fulfill several key promises during his five-year rule.

Subhash alleged that Jagan’s government completely ruined the state, leaving it in economic distress. He pointed out that crucial promises like scrapping the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), enforcing prohibition, increasing pensions for the differently-abled, achieving Special Category Status, and constructing 30 lakh houses were never fulfilled.

Describing Jagan’s rule as a ‘dark era’ for the state, the minister accused the former CM of harassing major companies like Amara Raja and Kia Motors for commissions, which hurt the state’s industrial growth. He also alleged that the SC, ST, and BC communities were severely neglected, with no loans sanctioned and 26 welfare schemes meant for SCs being scrapped.

Subhash stated that the people of Andhra Pradesh rejected Jagan’s misrule, which is evident from the fact that his party was reduced to just 11 Assembly seats in the recent elections. He said that despite this clear verdict, Jagan has not learned any lessons.

Criticising the YSRCP’s newly launched campaign under the banner of ‘Recall Chandrababu Manifesto’, the minister called it shameful and absurd. He added that YSRCP leaders are unable to accept the ongoing development and welfare initiatives being successfully implemented by the new government.

The minister concluded that people have entrusted Chandrababu Naidu with the responsibility of rebuilding the state and that such recall campaigns only show YSRCP’s inability to face reality.