Successful double heart surgery performed at Government General Hospital, Kurnool

Kurnool: In a remarkable feat, doctors at the Government General Hospital, Kurnool, successfully performed a highly complex double heart surgery on a 66-year-old patient from Lakshmipuram village. The patient, Hussain Peera, was suffering from three blocked coronary arteries requiring a bypass surgery, along with a severely damaged aortic valve that needed replacement. Typically, performing both procedures simultaneously is extremely challenging, especially in elderly patients, due to the high risk involved.

According to Dr. Chinta Prabhakar Reddy, Cardio Vascular Thoracic Surgeon (CVTS) a leading cardiothoracic surgeon at the hospital, the surgery was particularly difficult because of heavy calcification in the aortic valve walls. “While removing the calcium deposits, there is always a risk of heart block, which might require an additional pacemaker implantation,” he explained. Fortunately, the surgical team managed to complete the procedure without the need for a third operation. Veins were harvested from the patient’s leg for the bypass, and a new artificial aortic valve was successfully implanted.

The post-operative phase was critical, with the patient facing several complications. However, under continuous care and monitoring, Hussain Peera gradually recovered and was discharged today in stable condition. The newly implanted valve and the bypass grafts are functioning well. The patient will require lifelong medication to keep his blood thin and to prevent complications, all of which will be provided free of cost by the hospital under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme.

Dr. Reddy emphasized that while many people prefer private hospitals, such complex and costly surgeries are often not undertaken there due to financial losses or additional charges levied on patients. “Government hospitals are vital for patients who cannot afford expensive treatments. Collaborative efforts between government and private hospitals are essential to ensure quality healthcare reaches everyone,” he stated. The successful surgery demonstrates that age need not be a barrier to life-saving operations when handled by skilled and experienced medical teams.