Sudheer Babu And Krithi Shetty's 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' Trailer Is Out

Tollywood's young actor Sudheer Babu is in the best phase of his career. He has a couple of interesting movies in his hand and his choice of plots also raised expectations. He is all set to treat his fans and the movie buffs with 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' movie which is a complete family cum love tale. Off late, the makers dropped the trailer ahead of the release date and showcased a glimpse of the emotional plot! Sudheer Babu's brother-in-law and ace actor Mahesh Babu launched the trailer and also sent his best wishes to the whole team!

Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty shared the trailer on their Twitter page and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Mahesh also wrote, "Happy to launch the trailer of #AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali...looks like an interesting one! All the best to @isudheerbabu @IamKrithiShetty, #MohanaKrishnaIndraganti and the entire team! https://youtu.be/BRZfOedjAxs @MythriOfficial @benchmarkstudi5".

Going with the trailer, it first showcases a young filmmaker Sudheer Babu who directs 6 blockbusters. Thereafter he makes doctor Krithi accept to act in his movie as she best fits the bill and also kick-starts the shooting. Meanwhile he also falls in love with her and turns busy with the script works. On the other hand, Krithi's parents are unaware of this development in their daughter's life. They also dislike the filmy world due to some bad experiences. But all of a sudden Krithi's father reaches the shooting spot and locks her in the house. This makes Sudheer go depressed and he also attempts suicide. So, we need to wait and watch how will Krithi and Sudheer re-unite and complete their movie!

Sudheer Babu also shared the trailer and wrote, "As we all fell in love with the world of story telling ... #AAGMC is a Love Letter we have written to CINEMA https://youtu.be/BRZfOedjAxs Here is the trailer for the beautiful film we are coming up with #AAGMConSep16 #AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali".

Krithi also shared the trailer and wrote, "A perfect family entertainer in Theatres from September 16 #AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali Trailer out now

Being a Mohana Krishna Indraganti film, it is being produced by Mahendra Babu and Kiran Ballapalli under the Benchmark Studios and Mythri Movie Makers banner. Vivek Sagar is composing tunes for this movie while PG Vinda is taking care of the cinematography field. This movie is slated for 16th September, 2022 release on the big screens!

