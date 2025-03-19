Live
Sujana seeks permanent solution to Budameru floods
Vijayawada: Expressing concern over the severe loss of life and property in the recent Budameru floods which ravaged the several parts of the city, Vijayawada West MLA Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary alias Sujana Chowdary demanded in Assembly on Tuesday that the government find permanent solution to the menace.
Chowdary wanted the government to reveal what precautions it had taken to prevent and control Budameru floods after learning the lessons from the recent deluge. He participated in the discussion on the budget in the Assembly. The MLA also demanded that the government take preventive measures in the case of floods in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts after heavy rains every year.
He recalled that the state experienced devastating cyclones like HudHud, Tithli and others. The government could use the latest artificial intelligence technology to take preventive measures. He underlined the importance of coordinated efforts of the departments of irrigation, roads and buildings and disaster management in case of floods.
The MLA expressed dissatisfaction over the construction of storm water drainage and the maintenance of outfall drains in the West Assembly constituency of Vijayawada.