Sundara Tirumala-Suddha Tirumala drive to be observed every month

Tirumala : The ‘Sundara Tirumala - Suddha Tirumala’ initiative taken up for improving cleanliness at Tirumala, will henceforth be observed every month, said TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

Addressing the TTD employees who are deputed to perform Shramadan (voluntary cleaning service) and Srivari Sevaks at Asthana Mandapam on Monday, the EO said the TTD is not a corporate institution or any industry to close the doors if someone goes on a lightning strike without prior notice and will never yield to such blackmailing tactics, subtly warning against the striking Sulabh workers.

“Be the officers or employees or sanitary staff, all our salaries are being paid from the offerings made by the devotees coming from different parts of the country and across the globe, in Srivari Hundi. Everyone should keep in mind that devotees and pilgrims are our “Pratyaksha Daivam (visible divine) and it becomes our foremost responsibility to serve them with dedication. I really appreciate the services of the workforce of TTD who joined hands and rose up to the situation during the time of crisis without causing any hindrance to devotee services,” he said.

The EO also said, The Father of Nation-Mahatma Gandhi stood as a role model for ‘Swachata’ and he always cleaned the premises himself, hence today the logo of Swachch Bharat is the principle followed by the Mahatma. Drawing inspiration, henceforth, every employee should work for a day in a month in the Sundara Tirumala-Suddha Tirumala programme, he maintained.

The representatives of both print and electronic media working in Tirumala-Tirupati have also voluntarily participated in the programme and cleaned the premises at the Press Club area, SMC, SMGH and other surrounding places. Later a pledge was administered on Sundara Tirumala-Suddha Tirumala at a meeting of employees and volunteers.

Speaking on the occasion, EO said, “My heartfelt thanks to all the Srivari Sevaks, especially Sri Bheem Reddy and his team from Kurnool who have come voluntarily to offer exclusively sanitation services on learning the news about the lightning strike of sanitary workers in the media in Tirumala.” Besides the JEOs, District Collector, SP, TMC Commissioner have also offered their support and mobilised manpower drawing sanitary staff from nearby areas of Chittoor, Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Nellore, Kadapa etc. and deployed in Tirumala to overcome the crisis at the need of hour. “The Collector has even participated in the cleaning programme. I thank them all for their solidarity,” the EO said.

JEO Sri Veerabrahmam, CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, health officer Dr Sridevi, PRO Dr T Ravi, Estates OSD Mallikarjuna and other top officials of TTD from various departments, HoDs and employees were also present.