Super Six schemes are a super hit: Paritala Sunitha

Anantapur: RaptaduMLA Paritala Sunitha stated that despite having eyes and ears, YSRCP leaders fail to see or hear the people’s response to the government’s welfare programmes.

She made these remarks at a victory rally in Papampeta, Anantapur Rural Mandal, celebrating the success of the “Stree Shakti” and “Super Six” schemes.

Thousands of women participated in the rally, raising slogans of “Super Six Super Hit” as they marched from the Jio office to Jonna Iron Mart.

During the event, Rs 23 crore worth of loans were distributed to DWCRA women across 236 self-help groups, benefiting over 1,700 women.

MLA Sunitha highlighted the implementation of key welfare programmes promised under the Super Six initiatives, including Rs 4,000 pensions under NTR Bharosa, Rs13,000 financial aid for every woman under Thalliki Vandhanam, Rs 7,000 under Annadata Sukhibhava, three free LPG cylinders under Deepam, and the recruitment of over 16,000 teachers through Mega DSC.

She emphasized that under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, women’s welfare is prioritized—recalling that even in 2004, cycles were distributed to promote girls’ education.

She also hailed the free RTC bus travel for women as a historic step.

Sunitha criticized the previous YSRCP government and leaders like Jagan Reddy for false propaganda and questioned their courage to face the public during their rule.

She concluded by saying that a new scheme offering Rs 1,500 to every woman will soon be launched.

Later, she travelled with women on an RTC bus, collecting their feedback on the free travel initiative, to which they responded with gratitude and enthusiasm.