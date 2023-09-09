Super speciality services commence at Aster Ramesh Nalluri Hospital

Ongole: Aster Ramesh Hospital and Nalluri Nursing Home in Ongole joined together as Aster Ramesh Nalluri Hospital to bring affordable corporate and super speciality health services to the people of Prakasam district, announced Aster Ramesh Hospitals group director Dr Pavuluri Srinivasa Rao at a press meet at the hospital premises in Ongole on Friday.

Speaking at the occasion, IMA leader Dr Nalluri Ranga Rao said that Aster Ramesh Hospital will administer Nalluri Hospital by introducing cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology and orthopaedic departments along with the existing super speciality services. with the union of the two leading hospitals in the town, the local people can avail the best quality super speciality services, he added.

Aster Ramesh Hospital chief operating officer Dr K Hari Kumar informed that they are integrating critical care, and inpatient health services to Tele ICU, Teli Emergency Room main hub of Aster Ramesh Hospitals to provide best quality services round the clock in Aster Ramesh Nalluri Hospital too.