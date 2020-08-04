Supply coronavirus kits to quarantined patients: AIYF

Kurnool: All India Youth Federation (AIYF) state secretary Nakki Lenin Babu on Monday demanded that the government should provide the corona kits containing sufficient medicines and nutritious protein food to those people infected by coronavirus.



Addressing the gathering in front of Chandra Rajeshwar Rao Bhavan here on Monday, the AIYF secretary said those confined to home quarantine for 14 days, should be provided with nutritious food for their speedy recovery.

Lenin Babu said that the hospitals were unable to extend medication to the increasing number of patients. "The government has advised the infected patients to stay home quarantine for 14 days. But it is very sad that the home quarantine patients are not attended by any doctor, nurse or a government official," he pointed out.

Apart from people, the journalists who are serving the society, are also falling prey to the killer virus, he said. He alleged the government was least bothered about the welfare of the journalists. It is the responsibility of the government to save the lives of journalists, he added.

Lenin demanded the government to pay Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family members of the deceased journalist. He further said that stringent action needs to be taken on the hospitals that charge more amount from the patients besides selling medicines at higher cost. Quarantine centres need to be set up at all taluka centres, he stated.

AIYF leaders Beesanna, Chandrasekhar, Mahendra, Mahesh, Chinna, Kittu, Narayana, Bhaskar and others participated.