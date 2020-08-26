Supply of essentials to flood victims begins in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for BC Welfare Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna said that as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, supply of 25 kgs rice bag along with a kit with essential commodities to the flood victims was launched on Tuesday.

He visited flood-hit areas in K Gangavaram mandal on Tuesday and said the government is taking all steps to extend necessary help to flood victims.

The Chief Minister introduced volunteer system to deliver goods at the doorstep of the people in right time, which is first of its kind in the country. One volunteer was appointed for every 50 houses in the state to look after them. The people need not go round the ward secretariats and the volunteers will do the work. The people are expressing happiness over volunteer system, he added.

Ramachandrapuram revenue divisional officer N Gandhi and others accompanied the minister.