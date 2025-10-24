Live
Supply water to Beluguppa and Seerpi tanks from Jeedipalli reservoir: Keshav
Anantapur: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav instructed officials to take immediate measures to supply water from Jeedipalli Reservoir to Beluguppa and Seerpi tanks through pumping stations 9 and 10.
During his inspection at Seerpi village in Beluguppa mandal of Uravakonda constituency, he reviewed canal alignment and water flow from Jeedipalli Reservoir along with irrigation department officials.
Speaking on the occasion, Keshav emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring water supply to all irrigation tanks across the district. He directed engineers to expedite necessary works to channel water efficiently to Beluguppa and Seerpi tanks, benefitting farmers in surrounding areas. He reiterated that the Naidu-led government aims to strengthen irrigation infrastructure in drought-prone regions like Anantapur to support agricultural sustainability and groundwater recharge.
The Minister also interacted with local leaders and farmers to understand their irrigation needs and assured them that the government would take all required steps to address water scarcity.
HNSS Executive Engineer Srinivasa Naik, Deputy Engineer Venkataramana, Assistant Executive Engineer A Sudarshan, and local representatives participated in the inspection.