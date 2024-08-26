Support to women through Lakhpati Didi

ngole: The Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya said that measures are being taken to ensure all women in the self-help groups (SHGs) achieve financial growth and save lakhs of rupees.



She explained that the government is providing necessary support through the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme to achieve the goal.

Collector and local SHG women participated ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ held in Jalgaon, Maharashtra on Sunday through a video conference from District Collectorate.

Financial assistance for self-employment units will be provided through various channels such as bank linkages, Community Investment Funds, Stree Nidhi, Unnati, Revolving Fund, and Community Enterprise Fund, she said.

In the Prakasam district, there are 45,421 SHGs with 4,57,453 members.

For them, 7,109 members are being assisted to establish units that could make them Lakshadhikaris within 100 days. By next March, loans will be extended to another 1,19,058 members who have the potential to become millionaires, she added.

During the event, collector presented certificates of appreciation and cheques worth Rs 88.80 crore to potential ‘Lakhpati Didis’ who could achieve Lakhpati Didi status within the next 100 days.

DRDA PD Vasundhara, DPMs David, Subbarao, Kruparao, and other officials attended the programme.