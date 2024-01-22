  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Supporters heartily welcome Sharmila

Supporters heartily welcome Sharmila
x
Highlights

Guntur: As many as 1,000 Congress activists led by Pradesh Congress Committee working president SK Mastan Vali went to Vijayawada city on Sunday to...

Guntur: As many as 1,000 Congress activists led by Pradesh Congress Committee working president SK Mastan Vali went to Vijayawada city on Sunday to welcome PCC president YS Sharmila.

Over 150 vehicles started from Ponnuru Road in Guntur city and went to Vijayawada. They raised slogans in favour of Sharmila. Former MLA Lingamsetty Eswara Rao was among those who went to Sharmila’s oath-taking programme in Vijayawada city.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X