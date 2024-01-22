Supporters heartily welcome Sharmila

Guntur: As many as 1,000 Congress activists led by Pradesh Congress Committee working president SK Mastan Vali went to Vijayawada city on Sunday to welcome PCC president YS Sharmila.

Over 150 vehicles started from Ponnuru Road in Guntur city and went to Vijayawada. They raised slogans in favour of Sharmila. Former MLA Lingamsetty Eswara Rao was among those who went to Sharmila’s oath-taking programme in Vijayawada city.