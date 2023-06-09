Supreme Court adjourns hearing on YS Sunitha's plea against YS Avinash bail

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by YS Sunitha Reddy against YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail given by the Telangana High Court to Tuesday. Sunitha's counsel revealed to the court that Avinash was the main conspirator in Viveka's murder case. He said that the government is also supporting Avinash.



He said that the High Court gave its verdict based on the media reports. Sunitha's lawyer stated that the CBI issued summons four times after April 24 and Avinash did not attend the hearing even once.

Telangana High Court heard lengthy arguments on Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition during the summer vacation as per the orders of the Supreme Court and issued its verdict on 31st of last month. It is known that conditional anticipatory bail has been granted. Lately, it came to light that Avinash Reddy, who is the eighth accused in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, was recently arrested by the CBI and released immediately after taking two sureties of Rs.5 lakh each.