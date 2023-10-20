Live
- Hyderabad: Congress youth leader confident of giving tough fight to Akbaruddin
- YSR awards: AP Govt release list of 23 winners
- Guntur: Need for robust industry-academic partnership emphasised
- Supreme Court dismisses BRS petition over allocation of free symbols
- Eluru: Convocation of St Joseph Dental College held
- Collector AS Dinesh Kumar flags off study tour of farmers
- "Tiger Nageswara Rao shares Twitter feedback: Ravi Teja's action-packed drama graces the screens.
- Srisailam Lord rides on Sesha Vahanam
- Hyderabad: Mantri ‘Mallanna’ sees bright chances of K Chandrashekar Rao becoming PM
- Anantapur: Govt ready to procure millets cultivated locally
Just In
Supreme Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in Fibernet case to November 9
Highlights
The Supreme Court on Friday bhas adjourned the Chandrababu's anticipatory bail petition in Fibernet case to November 9. A bench of Justice Aniruddha...
The Supreme Court on Friday bhas adjourned the Chandrababu's anticipatory bail petition in Fibernet case to November 9. A bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Bela Trivedi conducted the hearing and posted the petition to November 8 first, however, with Naidu lawyer's appeal, the court adjourned the case to 9th on the appeal of Chandrababu's lawyers
In a major set for Chandrababu, ACB court, rejected Chandrababu's legal Mulakat petition filed to increase legal Mulakats to three. Chandrababu's lawyers have asked for an urgent investigation and the court order the CID to file a counter.
Meanwhile, th ACB court rejected the petition today saying that there was no need for trial as the respondents were not mentioned.
