Supreme Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in Fibernet case to November 9

The Supreme Court on Friday bhas adjourned the Chandrababu's anticipatory bail petition in Fibernet case to November 9. A bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Bela Trivedi conducted the hearing and posted the petition to November 8 first, however, with Naidu lawyer's appeal, the court adjourned the case to 9th on the appeal of Chandrababu's lawyers

In a major set for Chandrababu, ACB court, rejected Chandrababu's legal Mulakat petition filed to increase legal Mulakats to three. Chandrababu's lawyers have asked for an urgent investigation and the court order the CID to file a counter.

Meanwhile, th ACB court rejected the petition today saying that there was no need for trial as the respondents were not mentioned.