Supreme Court dismisses Lakshmi Parvathi's plea on Naidu's assets

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Special Leave Petition filed by late NTR's wife and YSRCP leader Lakshmi Parvati seeking an inquiry into the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's assets.

The division bench of the court comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Bela Trivedi had struck down the petition asking the locus standi of Lakshmi Parvathi in seeking the probe on other's assets.

The court asked the petitioner as to who is she to know the assets of others and questioned what is the necessity to know somebody's assets. The court considered the Andhra Pradesh High Court's verdict to dismiss the petition and opined that it has no merits.

Lakshmi Parvathi filed a petition in 2005 seeking to investigate Chandrababu's assets. Lakshmi Parvati filed a petition in the ACB court based on the details of assets shown by Chandrababu in the 2004 election affidavit. She stated in her petition that between 1987 and 2005, Chandrababu had accumulated huge assets and an investigation should be conducted.