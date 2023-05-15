Supreme Court hears Amaravati farmers petition in R5 Zone, transfers case to other bench

The Supreme Bench on Monday heard the petition filed by the Amaravati farmers against the R5 Zone and decided to transfer the case to other bench who his hearing the Amaravati case. Senior advocates Harish Salve, Mukul Rotagi, Shyandivaan and Dev Dutt Kamat argued on behalf of the farmers when the Supreme Court heard the R-5 zone on Monday morning.



However, the Supreme Court ordered that the R-5 zone petition be transferred before the bench of Justice, who is hearing the Amaravati case. On Friday itself, the Supreme Court directed the registry to list the two petitions before the bench of Justice Joseph.

In the inquiry held on Monday, Harish Salve, the lawyer representing the farmers, asked the Supreme Court to stay the R-5 zone till the next hearing, but the lawyers representing the AP government objected to it. Advocate Niranjan Reddy on behalf of the AP government has brought to the notice of the apex court that the High Court has passed interim orders on the R-5 zone while the Amaravati petition is pending.



The farmers asked the Supreme Court to stay the High Court's order on the allotment of house plots to people from other areas in the R-5 zone and cancel the state government's orders. The farmers told the Supreme Court that the state government had brought life against the Amaravati master plan. However, the court transferred the case to other bench.