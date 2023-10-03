Supreme Court refuses to interfere in Angallu violence case

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders have received relief from the Supreme Court in the Angallu case as the Court has refused to interfere with the bail order issued by the State High Court. The police had registered cases against TDP leaders in relation to the Angallu violence incident, and after the investigation, the High Court granted bail to the TDP leaders.



The state government had filed six separate petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's orders and seeking the cancellation of bail for TDP leaders Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, Challa Ramachandra Reddy (Challa Babu), and Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court raised concerns about the delay in filing the FIR four days after the incident and after hearing the arguments, the apex court opined that since the High Court had already granted bail, there was no need for further interference. The Supreme Court dismissed all six petitions filed by the state government.