SC adjourns Naidu bail petition in Fibernet case to November 30





NEW DELHI: The hearing in the Supreme Court on the anticipatory bail petition filed by TDP chief Chandrababu in the fibernet case has been adjourned. The bench comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi said that the inquiry will be held on 30th of this month stating that the Fibernet case is linked the Skill Development case.

It may be recalled that Chandrababu filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail in the case registered against him by AP CID police. The Supreme Court has ordered that Chandrababu should not be arrested till the 30th of this month in the Fibernet case.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court said that the verdict in the Skill Development case will be announced after the Diwali holidays probably on November 23.







