Supreme Court transfers YS Viveka's murder case from AP to Telangana state

The Supreme Court has transferred the investigation of the murder case of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy to Telangana. The Supreme Court today gave its verdict on the petition filed by the deceased daughter YS Sunitha to transfer Viveka's case to another state. The bench headed by Justice MR Shah ordered the transfer to Telangana.



On October 19, a bench of Justice MR Shah concluded the hearing on a petition filed by Sunitha seeking the transfer of her father's murder case to another state. It is in this order that it has been transferred from Kadapa CBI Court to Hyderabad CBI Court today.



The Supreme Court said that Viveka's daughter and wife were not satisfied with the investigation of the case and that they were ordering the transfer. The Supreme Court has revealed that fundamental rights have been considered.

Meanwhile, Devi Reddy Sivashankar Reddy who is an accused in the same case approached the Supreme Court. After the High Court refused bail, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court. CBI and YS Sunitha were included as respondents. Abhishek Manu Singhvi will hear arguments on behalf of Siva Shankar Reddy.

The court adjourned the hearing on Erra Gangireddy's bail petition to Friday. The bench said that after the verdict on the transfer of Viveka's murder case to another state, the bail of the accused Gangireddy will be heard.