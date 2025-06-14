Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Supreme Court verdict a slap on Chandrababu’s face: YSRCP
Anantapur: The Supreme Court’s verdict in the arrest case of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao is a clear slap on Chief Minister Chandrababu...
Anantapur: The Supreme Court’s verdict in the arrest case of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao is a clear slap on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s face, said YSRCP Anantapur district president Anantha Venkatarami Reddy.
He stated that the Supreme Court bench questioned how a case could be filed against Kommineni just for comments made by a panelist during a Sakshi TV debate.
“This verdict is a strong step toward safeguarding democracy,” he said. He alleged that despite senior journalist Kommineni and the Sakshi media having no connection to the comments made by political analyst Krishnamraju during a recent debate, TDP leaders launched a statewide campaign of unrest, falsely implicating them. At the same time, he accused them of spreading malicious propaganda against former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharath. Reddy further condemned the orchestrated attacks on Sakshi media offices across the state, demanding the immediate arrest of those involved. He criticized the coalition government for governing like a dictatorship for the past year, using illegal arrests and false cases to suppress opposition. The Supreme Court’s observations clearly reveal that basic legal norms were not followed in Kommineni’s arrest, he added. Calling the state’s ongoing governance a “Red Book regime,” Reddy asserted that the Court’s ruling exposes the arrest as unlawful and undemocratic.
He said the Supreme Court’s remarks reflect the deteriorating state of democracy in Andhra Pradesh, and demanded that the coalition government start upholding the Ambedkar Constitution in spirit and practice.