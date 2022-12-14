Surveillance to increase at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple trust board decided to increase the surveillance system in the Devasthanam. At the trust board meeting of the Devasthanam held at Krishnapuram New Goshala here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of former Union minister and temple Chairman P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, 38 items were proposed. Of them, 35 were approved.

The board decided to install CCTV cameras on a large scale with an estimated cost of Rs 34 lakh. The cameras will be installed at various main locations of the temple. Similarly, construction works of Kalyana Mandapams belonging to the Devasthanam were incomplete.

The board decided to complete them at the earliest at a cost of Rs 2.2 crore. This apart, Executive Officer of the temple V Trinadha Rao and board members approved a host of development works ahead of Uttara Dwara Darshan to be opened on the occasion 'Mukoti Ekadasi.' Meanwhile, heated arguments were exchanged between board members and the chairman on land issues during the meeting.

Trustees of the temple Suvvada Sridevi, Doddi Ramana, Gantla Srinubabu, Dinesh Raju, special invitees Narasimha Murthy, executive engineers D Srinivasa Raja and B Rambabu and other officials were present.